Imo Should Not Be A Killing Field, Uzodinma Seeks End To Violence

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo has called on the people of the state, especially aggrieved residents to shun violence and embrace peace.

He pleaded that it was about time they turned a new leaf to prevent the state from slipping into a killing field where the blood of innocent residents flow freely.

The governor made the plea in his Easter message to the people in which he re-echoed his call on sponsors and perpetrators of violence to sheath their swords and give a chance for reconciliation.

Also Read: Insecurity: Why Northern Elders Are Angry With Buhari – Femi Adesina

He also apologised to those who feel offended by any of the policies or actions of the state government under his leadership.

In the spirit of the Easter season, Governor Uzodimma urged such persons to go through the proper legal channels to lodge their grievances.

He gave an assurance that the government would look into them and ensure all efforts to resolve them to ensure peace returns to the state.