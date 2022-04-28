Insecurity Threatening Nigeria’s Nationhood, Says Gbajabiamila

The current security difficulties in Nigeria, according to Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, are a threat to the country’s nationhood.

Gbajabiamila, on the other hand, stated that the Nigerian government has responded to the difficulties by increasing funds for the police and military, as well as hiring employees for security organizations.

The Speaker said this in a paper he delivered at the School of Oriental Studies London on Wednesday, which was titled titled ‘Democracy in Challenging Times: The Role of African Parliaments in Safeguarding and Delivering on the Dividends of Democracy,’ as part of his ongoing official visit to the United Kingdom.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, titled ‘Insecurity Threatens Nigeria’s Foundations of Nationhood – Gbajabiamila…Says African Parliaments Working Together Through CoSAP,’ quoted Gbajabiamila to have pointed out that “the most pressing of these challenges today is the national security crisis that threatens the foundations of our nationhood and portends great danger for Africa and the world if it persists.”

Gbajabiamila said, “First, to address present challenges and then to build resilient institutions that can withstand uncertainty in troubled times, more than anything else, our focus must remain on the young and vibrant youth of Nigeria and Africa who have so much to offer the world and who have proven that they can thrive under challenging circumstances given half a chance. However, we cannot do this for as long as our present national security challenges persist.

“The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has responded to the reality of our present challenges by increasing funding provisions for the police and armed forces, accelerating recruitment and training to put more boots on the ground, and also acquiring weapons systems designed to give the security agencies an advantage.”