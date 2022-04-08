Insecurity: Why Nigerians Can’t Bear Arms – Minister

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has stated that allowing Nigerians to bear arms will exacerbate the country’s instability.

He said this during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday evening, in response to a question about the call by the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa, who said last week that Nigerians should be allowed to bear arms in self-defense due to the country’s deteriorating security situation.

Also Read: Train Attacks: Nigerians No Longer Safe Anywhere, Says Obasanjo

Dingyadi said, “We are even doing all we can to ensure that we minimize the circulation of firearms among most Nigerians. We should restrict this to people who are supposed to own them, those who are supposed to use them, people who have been trained to use them and people who have access to use them.

“Otherwise, if you make it all people’s affair, it will worsen the situation. This is my honest opinion. I don’t share that view at this moment, I don’t support that,” the minister said.

He added that his ministry was doing everything in its capacity to ensure that implementation of salary increment for police officers across the country becomes a reality as soon as possible.