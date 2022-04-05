Ishaku Directs Political Appointees Seeking Elective Offices To Resign

Darius Ishaku, the governor of Taraba State, has asked all political appointees who want to run for various offices in the upcoming general elections to quit by Friday.

On Tuesday in Jalingo, the state capital, he issued the command through his Chief Press Secretary, Iliya Bekyu.

The instruction affected political appointees serving in various local government districts, in addition to members of the State Executive Council.

These include appointed supervisory councillors, special advisers, and secretaries to the local government areas.

Governor Ishaku commended the contributions of the affected persons to the progress of his administration and the development of the state.

He wished them success in their future endeavours as they go forth to pursue their political ambitions.