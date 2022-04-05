‘I’ve No History Of Betrayal’ — Malami Declares For Kebbi Governorship

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), has declared his intention to run for the Kebbi state governorship in 2023.

Malami, who is also the minister of justice, declared his intention to run for the office at an event in Kebbi on Monday.

He lost the Kebbi governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Atiku Bagudu, the state governor, in 2014.

Bagudu is completing a second term in office.

He stated that he is counting on the people for their support, adding that he would not betray them if elected into office.

Malami stated that he is seeking to better the lives of Kebbi people.

Also Read: APC Will Win In 2023 Because I Have Never Lost In My Life – Adamu Adamu

“If God in His mercies permits, and all goes well, I will as a politician contest the governorship of Kebbi state. I am seeking your support,” THISDAY quoted him as saying.

“I want to announce that I will contest indeed and as such I am counting on your prayers and support so that we can all work and survive the race together.

“I have no history of betrayal and I won’t betray you people. I will work for you.”