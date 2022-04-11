JAMB Releases UTME Mock Results

The results of the 2022 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, which was held on April 9, have been issued by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

On Monday in Abuja, JAMB announced this in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar.

“Consequently, candidates who sat for the examination are to visit www.jamb.gov.ng and click on ‘2022 Mock Result Checking’ and input their UTME registration number to access their results,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no less than 175, 000 candidates sat for the examination at JAMB’s 757 centres nationwide.