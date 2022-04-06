Jim Iyke Opens Up On Crashed Relationship And Marriage Plans With Muslim Lady [Video]

Jim Iyke, Nigerian Actor and filmmaker, has shared how the family of a Muslim lady he dated, stopped them from getting married.

During an interview with lifestyle and celebrity blogger, Zionfelix on the Uncut Show, Jim Iyke stated that situations are very dicey when it comes to unifying Christians and Muslims under one roof on the account that both religions have their own sentiments and reasons for vouching for their beliefs.

The Movie star recalled how he was unable to settle down with his Muslim girlfriend due to the fact that the strong members of the lady’s family were not in conformity with the union.

Jim Iyke while explaining his role in the upcoming movie dubbed “Zongo Boys” stated that some of his family members have once experienced similar situations.

However, he reiterated his belief that religion should not be a hindrance to joining two people from religion as couples.

