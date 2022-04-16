JJC Skillz’ Babymama Cries Out As Her Son Benito Lands In Hospital After His Father Allegedly Assaulted Him

Mella, the baby mama of JJC Skillz, has accused the musician of beating up her son mercilessly and inflicting injuries on him.

Recall that Mella’s son, Benito left a comment online claiming his Step-mom and Actress Funke Akindele is not who she presents herself as to the public. He added that he lived with her for a while and it was not a nice experience.

Afterwards, His mum went online to accuse JJC Skillz and Funke of coming for her son Benito. She threatened to go after them if they continue their alleged attack on her son.

Now, in a recent post which she shared via Instagram, the heartbroken mother claimed that JJC beat up her son till he got hospitalized.

She wrote,

“While you parade yourself on social media pretending with fake piety to be the main character in an aspirational story, the son that you assaulted and inflicted grievous bodily harm upon is still recovering from his physical injuries and mental trauma.

Fathers take their sons to a hospital, they don’t put them there Abdul Bello aka JJC Skillz. You can try to fake it on social media, but we will not let the truth be forgotten”

