JJC Skillz Yanks Off Accolades And Photos Of His Older Son, Benito From His IG

JJC Skillz has removed the praises accompanied by photos of his older son from his Instagram account amid faceoff with UK-based baby mama.

The Nigerian rapper, JJC Skillz had shared a photo of his son Benito Buhari Bello in January to wish him a happy birthday.

The photo was there earlier this week, before Benito left a post on social media to make a negative statement about his father’s wife, Funke Akindele. However, the photo is no longer on JJC Skillz’ timeline. Photo of JJC’s other grown son from a previous relationship remains on his Instagram. This comes as Mella, Benito’s mother, warned JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele not to “expose” her family.

She also accused JJC Skillz of physically assaulting their son such that he ended up in a hospital.