JUST IN: Akeredolu’s Wife, Betty Joins Imo Senatorial Race

Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the wife of the Ondo State Governor, has entered the Senate race for 2023.

The Ondo First Lady told journalists in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, on Friday that she is interested in representing the Imo East Senatorial District because she wants to make a difference.

Mrs. Akeredolu told members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists’ (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel in Owerri that the Owerri West senatorial zone has had the worst representation in recent years.

She said that successive Imo state administrations had neglected the zone, and that she was out to make up for the years consumed by locusts.

Akererdolu promised to address the alarming incidents of child and mother mortality caused by minor or large complex pregnancies, the lack of functioning health care centers, and the lack of life-saving equipment.

She stated that she would use her experience both inside and outside of the country to help the zone flourish.

She stated that she has maintained frequent contact with her constituents and that if elected to the Senate, she would strengthen those ties.