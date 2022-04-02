Just In: IPOB Cancels ‘Sit At Home’ In Southeast

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has lifted its sit-at-home order in southeast Nigeria, claiming that the move is in response to the Anambra government’s peace talks.

Since all Igbo stakeholders and religious leaders have declared their intention to find a lasting solution to insecurity and incessant sit-at-home directives in the South East, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Saturday from Awka that IPOB has yielded to the appeal by the Anambra Government and Traditional rulers to pave the way for peace.

The decision was announced by Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Chairman of the Anambra Traditional Rulers Council, during a one-day peacebuilding and security meeting held in Awka on Saturday, according to NAN.

His Royal Highness, Igwe Achebe, who is also the Igwe of Onitsha, stated that stakeholders had met on a regular basis to discuss how to break the deadlock with the agitators.

He claimed that during a meeting with the organization on Friday, April 1, it was decided that a call for the release of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would be a step toward defusing the state’s tensions.

After the meeting, he added, the group issued an appeal to all of its members to sheath their swords, lay down their firearms, and engage in discussion.

“We call on all who had taken the way of gun to put down their guns and take up the olive leaf from the government to better themselves,” Achebe said.

He said that the state government has set April 4 for prayers aimed at seeking God’s face to restore lasting peace in Anambra and South East as a whole.