JUST IN: Some Governors Working To Tear APC Apart – Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the ruling All Progressives Congress’ National Chairman, has indicted governors in the ruling party’s crisis.

Adamu said some APC governors were seeking to pull the party apart in his opening remarks at the APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which is currently taking place at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja.

Governors, according to Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa, should seek to build the party in their states as leaders of the party.

He claims that the party’s constitution recognizes governors as the party’s leaders in their states, but that past governors are not included.

The APC Chairman emphasized the fact that the states do not have multiple leadership.