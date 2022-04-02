Kaduna: I’ll Use Former ECOMOG Soldiers, New Security Outfit To Fight Terrorism – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, has stated that if he is elected Governor of Kaduna State, he will recall the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) soldiers who fought in the Liberia and Sierra Leone wars to lead the state’s fight against terrorists.

Senator Sani claimed this on Saturday in a Facebook post, promising to organize and train communities and villages in Northern and Southern Kaduna to defend their ancestral lands.

He also stated that the community volunteers would work under the Kaduna People’s Revolutionary Action Against Terrorism (Kaduna People’s Revolutionary Action Against Terrorism) (KAPRAAT).

