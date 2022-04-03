Kalu Urges APC To Reveal Presidential Zoning Formula

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) to publish the party’s zoning formula ahead of the 2023 primary elections.

Even as he declared that he would only run for president provided the party zoned it to the Southeast, he did so.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the former governor of Abia State said the disclosure has become immensely crucial since it will help to guide aspirants on the proper route and in line with the party’s aspirations.

Kalu, in the statement he signed on Sunday, noted that the pattern used in conducting the last party convention was commendable and should be emulated in future contests in the party.

He said: “As the presidential primary election approaches, the issue of zoning is once again central and, as usual, contentious. The party is gearing towards making forms available for different elective positions and it is important that the party, as a matter of urgency, reveal her zoning plans for intending aspirants.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: Zoning Does Not Exist In APC Constitution – Gov Yahaya Bello

“The zoning of offices is very important as it will not only show light on the path of contenders but also save the party from unnecessary disagreements and litigations after primaries.

“My earlier calls and that of other political leaders, stakeholders, opinion moulders, amongst others for the need of sensitivity to the Southeast region that have been excluded from the presidency should be a concern to all well-meaning Nigerians with conscience.

“The year 2023 is really a good time to tweak our democratic experiment and create everlasting history in such a way that shows sensitivity to the country’s cultural uniqueness and make all regions feel a sense of belonging. It is time to strengthen the unity of the country by making a Southeasterner president of Nigeria. There is absolutely no better time for it than now.

“In our country today, having built a formidable spread across regions, I consider myself the most de-tribalised Nigerian with rich experience in economy, business, politics, security, and sports to lead the people and manage the economy. I shall be running for the office of the president if the party zones it to the Southeast.

“However, in the absence of the zoning to the Southeast, I understand the supremacy of the party and shall abide by the decision of the party,” the Senate Chief Whip said