Kim Kardashian Addresses Strained Relationship With Ex Kanye West

American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian has addressed her strained relationship with her ex-husband Kanye West amid their divorce.

Kim Kardashian disclosed that she isn’t on speaking terms with Kanye West.

The reality star, 41, opened up on the complicated relationship with the father of her four children, during Tuesday’s episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch,

‘Right now it’s good when things are calm, we don’t really communicate, but I think that’s okay sometimes,’ she admitted. ‘We will. We always will. That’s just who I am.’

She stressed that she cares for the rapper: ‘I spent a decade of my life with this person, and I just have so much love for him. So that’ll never change, but it doesn’t mean that they’re the right one for you and that’s okay too.’

And she also said that after she filed for divorce a year ago, they went eight months without speaking.

‘We went off and on, and we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce,’ the KKW Beauty founder claimed.

As for him dating women that look like her, she said it didn’t bother her because she ‘just’ wants him ‘to be happy.’

‘I don’t care what it is. I just, I think that it’ll reflect in your life.

‘Everything, you know, and how you are a parent. So I just, as long as he’s happy I’m so I’m genuinely just want that truly,’ she stated.

Kim is now dating SNL star, Pete Davidson. In the podcast, she said that she did not really know him when he kissed her on SNL and their first date was at the Beverly Hills Hotel.