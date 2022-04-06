Korra Obidi Expresses Worry On Hospital Bed As She Reacts To Justin’s Defamation Suit Threat (Video)

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has reacted after her estranged husband, Justn Dean, threatened a defamation suit against her over an alleged invasion of privacy.

We earlier reported that Justin, in a video he shared, disclosed he was set up by Korra as she recorded his conversation to defame him.

According to him, the video where he was calling Korra derogatory names, was recorded and released without his consent.

A couple of hours ago, Korra visited the hospital for a ‘postpartum checkup’. It’s a medical checkup a mother undergoes after having a baby to make sure she is recovering well from labor and birth.

While conversing with the Doctor, the mother of one raised Justin’s defamation suit against her. The Dancer seemed a bit worried in the video as she explained the reason Justin is taking her to court.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW