Kukah: My Criticism Of Buhari Not Personal — Even His Wife Disagrees With His Policies

The Catholic bishop of the Sokoto diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has stated that his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not a personal attack on the Nigerian leader.

The priest made headlines for his Easter sermon, in which he said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is in hibernation mode while the country is fractured and split.

The only thing that thrives in Nigeria, according to the bishop, is corruption, and he warns that the country is on the verge of anarchy.

Garba Shehu, the presidential spokeswoman, reacted angrily to Kukah’s remark, accusing him of always sowing hatred against his boss.

He challenged the presidential spokesperson to point out “one thing about the message that I preached that you disagree with and let’s discuss”.

“All those saying I attacked the president, I have never attacked his person. All I have spoken about is his inability to manage diversities effectively and efficiently. I have studied diversity as a subject, and I know what I am talking about,” the bishop said.

“Those who think these things are personal would see that I have never talked about his person or character; I believe he is a gentleman, but as far as being the president is concerned, he has done a bad job. I’m not the first person to disagree with Buhari’s policies, even his wife has done so.

“So, those guys should not sit in their air-conditioned office drinking coffee and think everything is honky-donkey. Let them disagree with the text of my message.

“Let me set the record straight, I delivered my sermon to my congregation and the message. The bearers of the message are directed primarily to the good people of Sokoto diocese.

“The president knows that I have great respect for him, and he is a gentleman, but he has done a terribly bad job as the president of Nigeria.

“There is nothing I am saying that is new, all the pastors who preached yesterday during the Easter service said the same thing. Tell me one thing about the message that I preached that you disagree with, and let’s discuss.”