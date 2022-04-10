Labaran Maku Announces Governorship Ambition, Says ‘PDP On Rescue Mission’

Former information minister Labaran Maku has stated his desire to run for governor of Nasarawa on the Peoples Democratic Party’s platform.

Maku made his decision known on Saturday in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa, when he led a group of supporters to the PDP state working committee (SWC) to tell them of his return to the party.

The former minister, who was the national secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) until his recent return to the PDP, apologized to party members for departing in 2015.

He spoke on his commitment to the party before his defection to APGA following dissatisfaction with the outcome of the 2015 governorship primary of the PDP, adding that he could not justify his leaving the party.

Maku then announced his governorship ambition, and promised to accept the outcome of the party’s primary.

He also said he would work with whoever picked the party’s ticket, adding that the state had suffered from “bad governance, poor performance and total neglect in the last 12 years”.

“We are on a rescue mission under PDP,’’ he said.