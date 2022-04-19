Lagos GAC Approves 2nd Term For Sanwo-Olu

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has received the nod for a second term in office from the Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

The apex body within the state ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) approved second term for Sanwo-Olu at its meeting on Monday afternoon at State House, Marina.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Gboyega Akosile in a tweet confirmed that: “Lagos GAC gives nod to Governor @jidesanwoolu’s second term bid. The Governance Advisory Council at a meeting in Lagos today gave pass mark to Sanwo-Olu for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos. Congratulations dear boss!”

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media Jubril Gawat in a short video update showing Sanwo-Olu singing said: “ALHAMDULILLAHI!!! @jidesanwoolu”