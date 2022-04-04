Lai Counters Obasanjo, Says Buhari Administration Not Overwhelmed By Insecurity

Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is not overwhelmed by the security challenges of Nigeria.

On Saturday, former President Olusegun Obasanjo had said Nigerians are no longer safe anywhere in the country and that the Buhari administration is overwhelmed by insecurity.

Speaking on Monday during a Television Continental (TVC) programme, Mohammed stated that the military and other security personnel are doing their best and have recorded successes in the fight against terrorism.

“Our military is doing its best. The government is by no means overwhelmed even if it appears to some that it is overwhelmed,” Mohammed said.

“And that is why I have tried to explain the successes of the military in recent time; the fact that thousands of terrorists have surrendered, the fact that we have regained territories. That the federal government has been giving the security forces the platforms, an enabling environment to win the war.

“As I said, when the terrorist attack like that, their main is to, with one single spectacular attack, discredit the military but that does not take away from the successes of our military in fighting terrorism.”