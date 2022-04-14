Late Osinachi’s Nwachukwu’s pastor, Paul Enenche breaks his silence days after her passing (video)

Senior Pastor of Dunamis Church Abuja and the clergyman of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Paul Enenche, has broken his silence days after her passing.

In a video shared on social media this evening, the clergyman said that Osinachi and her husband came two and a half months ago to complain of a chest infection and he did his best as her pastor to get her medical help until she died.

He said it was after her passing that he got wind of the series of abuse she allegedly suffered in the hands of her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Pastor Enenche said when he asked Osinachi’s twin sister, her son, and even church members who knew about the physical abuse, they told him that late Osinachi would always beg them not to let the church leaders know what she was passing through and that she believed God will change him.

He said the church’s music director also told him that he witnessed when late Osinachi’s husband slapped her in his studio. He said he got to know of all of this after her passing.

Pastor Enenche said that as a church they have zero degree tolerance for domestic abuse and wife battering of any sort.

He also addressed people who wonder why Mr. Nwachukwu was still attending the church despite beating his wife.

He went on to pray for people who are frustrated in their lives and want to pour their frustration on the church because of this sad incident.

“The church is not your place for transfer of aggression. We are willing to help you if you have so much bitterness and so much distraction in your life and you don’t know where to vent it. We can help you. We want to let you know we love you and Jesus loves you. It is well with you’ he said

