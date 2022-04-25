Lovely Moment Adekunle Gold Surprised Simi On Nigerian Idol (Video)

Nigerian Pop Star, Adekunle Gold, got his wife, Simi emotional when he surprisingly showed up on the stage of the ongoing Nigerian Idol reality show.

For those following the celebrity couple on social media, you would know Simi is a judge on the show and she just celebrated her 34th birthday.

The ‘High’ hitmaker wanted to make her birthday extra special as he teamed up with her colleagues on the show to surprise her.

In the video, He posed as a super fan and when it was time for his performance, he came out with a birthday cake.

The ‘Duduke’ Crooner was blown away and couldn’t utter a word for 10 seconds. When she recovered from the shock, she gave her husband a hug and a sweet kiss.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW