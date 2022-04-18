Magnus Abe joins Rivers 2023 guber race

Magnus Abe, a former senator from Rivers East, has expressed his desire to run for governor of Rivers State in 2023.

Senator Abe made the announcement while speaking to supporters in Bidere, Rivers State’s Gokana Local Government Area, on Sunday.

The Senator, on the other hand, promised to back any party candidate who won a “free and fair election.”

He said, “I have not said Magnus Abe must be the candidate of the party. I have always said and I repeat, if you have a fair, free, equitable process and somebody emerges from the process, I Magnus Ngie Abe will support such a person and the person will win.

“That is why I have said and I want to repeat that I Senator Magnus Ngei Abe will contest for the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress”.

He advised the party not to repeat the mistake of 2019 and ensure the stoppage of what he described as “political rascality’.

The Senator also faulted the recent position taken by some aspirants under the APC from the Riverine region of the State to support any of them that emerged the candidate of the party, stressing that “it will not work”.