Mercy Aigbe Steps Out In Mini-Skirt, Kazim Adeoti, Others React

Actress Mercy Aigbe has made heads turn with photos of her rocking a pink-coloured checked mini skirt, causing her husband Kazim Adeoti and others to react. Mercy Aigbe posted the photos on her verified Instagram page.

In addition to rocking the white skirt, Mercy also wore a pink jacket and a pink wig to match her outfit.

Reacting in the comment section of one of his wife’s posts, Kazim described the look as “stunning”. Drooling over her looks, actress Toyin Abraham wrote: “You look fabulous.”

Nkechi Blessing wrote: “Mercy.”