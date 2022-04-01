Mercy Eke In Tears As She Loses Dad

Reality TV star, Mercy Eke is bereaved at the moment, and in deep sorrow as she loses her father.
She shared the photo of a dark image and a candle, stating she is so devastated over her father’s demise.
The brand influencer who seemed to be in denial of the sad incident, said she did not want to believe that such a thing was happening to her.
Eke made this known via her verified Instagram page, where she shared a photo of a candle and wrote: “I’m so devastated at the demise of my daddy. God I don’t want to believe this is happening to me right now. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔.”
Shortly after her post, her celebrity colleagues flooded her comment section with condolence messages.