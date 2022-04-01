Mercy Eke In Tears As She Loses Dad

America court sentence Nigerian “Prince” to prison for fraud Getty Images One Nigerian man don get sentence to federal prison for federal fraud violations...

Super Eagles: Nigeria Football Federation don drop Augustine Eguavoen as head coach Getty Images Augustine Eguavoen don step down as interim coach and Technical Adviser wit immediate...

Hanifa Abubakar mama meet suspected killer of her pikin for Kano court full of emotions Mother of slain five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar appear for court for di first time on Wednesday....

Abuja stadium destroyed: M.K.O Abiola National Stadium Abuja destroy for fans hands M.K.O Abiola National Stadium Abuja witness destruction from angry fans on Tuesday. Super Eagles of...