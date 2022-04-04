MI Abaga Set To Wed; Flaunts His Fiancée

MI Abaga has proposed to his fiancée, Eniola and they are set to wed soon.

The rapper took to Instagram to share clips of Eniola, and narrated how they met. They met in Dec. 2020, after being introduced by Audu Maikori.

They began chatting and eventually met in person as their relationship blossomed.

MI went down on one knee to propose to her and they are now planning their wedding.

He announced that the wedding will take place this year.

He captioned:

“I’m a private person. But it’s time to share a little part of my joy with you.

“@eniolamafe and I met in Dec 2020 and straight away I knew I had found the one. I am excited to announce that we are getting married this year.. and we ask for your support and blessings as we embark on this journey together.”

Below is a video collage documenting the history of their love story, their dates, proposal, and their pre-wedding photos.