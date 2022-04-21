My Adulterous Wife Threw Me Out Of My Home, Bizman Tells Court

An Ibadan-based businessman, Alhaji Bolaji Animasaun, on Tuesday, told a Mapo Grade “A” customary court, Ibadan, that his wife, Kadijat, who is adulterous, threw him out of his home.

Alhaji Bolaji said, “She pushed me out of my comfortable house. She has constantly threatened my life.

“I met Faith, now Kadijat, in January, 2020, when I gave her accommodation because she was divorced from her first husband.

“I gave her three rooms and provided for her and her two children. I married her on July 20, 2020.”

He alleged that Kadijat started exhibiting her adulterous lifestyle after a few months of the marriage.

He said, “One of her lovers harassed me. I was forced to relocate to a village in Ido, a suburb of Ibadan.

“However, I was surprised when I went to my house later. I found that her lover, Fuhad, had moved into my house. I was mad and reported the matter at the Oluyole Estate police station.

“My lord, she broke into my safe, stole a $2,450 gold-silver wrist watch, a N12m worth Mercedes Benz and some other valuables.”

However, the respondent was not in court. The court’s president, Chief Ademola Odunade, adjourned the case to June 1.