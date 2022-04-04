My Hips And Backside Can Make Men Miss Heaven, That’s Why I Wear Hijab – Popular Evangelist, Sister Kate (Video)

Popular Nigerian female evangelist, Kate, has opened up on why she wears long hijabs despite being a Christian.

The preacher in a video answering some questions of people on her appearance, made it clear that she is not a Muslim.

According to her, she wears the hijab to cover her backside which she believes can distract men and hinder from making heaven.

She added that she opted to wear a hijab when she realized that majority of men focus on her backside rather than listen to her sermon.

“Ever since I started wearing this Hijab, many people say that I am a Muslim. First of all, I am a born again Christian. In the Book of Mathew 5:28, if you look at a woman lustfully, you have committed against God.

Each time I wear my normal dress to preach the Gospel, some men will be looking at my backside, my hip and the rest. They will not focus on the message anymore. Many men have told me that my shape is killing.

Sometimes, some just want to use their eyes to r*pe me. Some will even follow me and agree to become my disciple just to be looking at what God gave me. It is not a sin to have such a shape but it is a sin when you use it to take some people away from God.

“Even God has given me revelations in my dreams that I should stop seducing men. And to me, I never knew it has gotten to this level. Then I opted for the Hijab. This is because it covers my shape perfectly well. I don’t want to be the reason why some people will miss Heaven.

“I see some ladies wear clothes that will expose their sensitive parts like their hips. Please stop it, you are taking many away from God. I am not saying you should wear Hijab, just wear things that will cover your body especially if you are like me.” She said.

Watch Video Below;