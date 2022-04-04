N157bn Released To Fund Second Niger Bridge – Finance Minster

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has disclosed that the federal government has so far released N157bn for the Second Niger Bridge project.

The minister disclosed this while on an inspection of the site along with the Chairman, Board of Directors of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr Farouk Gumel, and the NSIA Managing Director, Uche Orji on Saturday.

Speaking shortly after the inspection, the finance minister said: “Today is a very significant day in the construction circle of the second Niger Bridge, this is one of the most iconic projects in the country built at an initial contract cost of N206bn.

“Today, we have been able to fund this project with N157bn and I’m here to see where all this money is going. And also, the significance of today is that the two ends of the bridge are being put together and this is the final phase of the work in truly completing the project and the finishing work of the bridge.”