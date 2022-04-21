NAF Airstrike Kills Children, Destroys Houses In Niger

At least six children between the ages of 5 and 12 years have been reportedly killed by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air strike in Kuregba community of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was gathered that the air component of the Joint Security Operatives mistakenly struck the community while trying to bombard the hideouts of terrorists in part of the local

Residents told newsmen that several houses were also destroyed by the air strike that was conducted on Wednesday.

The spokesman of Coalition of Shiroro Associations, Salis Mohammed Sabo, said the incident happened in the morning when the children were fetching water from a motorised borehole within the Kurebe community.

Sabo said a father lost two of his daughters and two granddaughters to the strike, adding that the community where the air strike took place was not the hideout of the bandits.

“The terrorists’ camps are well known. The terrorists around the community are of two groups, with two different camps. One links up with the community through Unguwan Zomo, the other through Kwantan Yashi area,” he said.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, proved abortive as calls to his mobile did not connect.

He had yet to reply to a text message sent to his mobile phone or issued a statement as of when filing this report.