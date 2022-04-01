Naira Marley Tweets About Weed, Sparks Reaction Online From Users

Popular Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola known by his stage name Naira Marley is no newcomer to controversy, and his position on a recent tweet has sparked reactions online.

The ‘Soapy’ singer has been in a couple of issues recently, one with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and other cases, others involving the artists signed under his label for possession of drugs, which mostly contained weed.

While the singer is known for always ‘catching cruise’ online, he never hides how he feels about topics and bares his mind when sharing his opinion.

In his recent tweet, he shared his opinion about weed, while stating that no one should be imprisoned for it. This was shared on the singer’s official Twitter account and the tweet has since then generated mixed reactions, some lauding him for the tweet while others asked for him to do better.

Reactions to Naira Marley’s tweet about weed

“Weed is illegal (at the moment) & has ruined a lot of people’s lives, so anyone taking weed without a doctor’s prescription should face the wrath of the law when caught; Contrary to smokers’ belief, smoking is a bad habit & God frowns at it. If u are a smoker, strive to quit.” – @DanielRegha

“THE LEAF don’t hurt anybody or stimulate any form of conflict. the leaf MAKES THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE..CANADA’s NATURAL RESOURCE IS THE LEAF.Canada is more peaceful than Nigeria that pastors have enough congregation that can buy more than 2 private jets.I am a child of God oo.” – @mr_unclelarry

“And that is how naija go destroy because you guys keep on saying weed is good when in reality it is not you people should stop voting for weed lets know where our problems are coming from. Thank you.” – @karlliee1

“Naira Marley has spoken. There’s a need for the Government to deliberate on the issue raised. However, l disagree with your submission. Nigeria is not ripe yet for what you are asking for this is just my humble opinion.” – @ShosanyaBabatu1