National Arts Theatre Will Be Ready By November -Lai Mohammed

The current reconstruction of the National Arts Theatre Complex in Iganmu, Lagos, would be completed and inaugurated by November, according to Minister of Information Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed commented on Saturday after touring the facility and inspecting the work that has been done thus far.

He praised the Bankers’ Committee for supplying the project’s funding.

Mohammed also praised the Lagos State Government for creating a conducive environment, particularly in the sectors of rail transit and waterway utilization.

He assured Nigerians that the renovation project would “not be an abandoned project”.

“From what we have seen, a lot of work has been undertaken here since our last visit in December 2021.

“We are satisfied with the progress that has been made. We are hopeful. And we have crossed the rubicon.

“By the time we come back in two months time, we will all see that a lot of work has been buried under,” he said.