Ngige: With My Experience As Civil Servant, I Have What It Takes To Manage Nigeria

Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and jobs and a presidential hopeful, claims to have the necessary expertise to lead Nigeria.

On Tuesday, the labor minister revealed his desire to run for president.

In an interview with ARISE TV on Wednesday, Ngige claimed that Nigeria needs someone like him to follow President Muhammadu Buhari because of his years of experience in the public service.

“I have the wealth of experience needed at such a difficult time now to manage Nigeria. The government that is in place now, they have executed our programmes in APC built on economy and infrastructure, security and anti-corruption,” he said.

“I have the wealth of experience needed because I am coming from a background of a civil servant. I joined civil service in 1981. I rose to become the deputy director, federal ministry of health, and retired in 1998.

“I went into [politics] and I became assistant national secretary of a party. From there, I became governor. I have done executive position as governor in Anambra state. I have the required skills for the job.”

Ngige also stated that he hopes to improve on where the present government has not performed excellently.

“I am in the room, I am inside the room. President Muhammadu Buhari magnanimously appointed me a minister and made me the minister of labour and employment. So, I am a member of the federal executive council where decisions are taken. Implementation plans are drawn. Execution plans are set out. Directives are given,” he said.

“So, I know where we have scored credit; I know where we have scored distinction; I know where you can mark us as haven’t met up the required mark. I will know how to improve on those areas that we haven’t met up with.

“It’ll be for us to continue. If you bring a new person, he will start learning on the job. I am inside this government. I know the problem. I know the handicap in execution.

“You can’t discuss security in a public forum or on television. I am a believer in the restructuring of the security architecture, particularly the police that is in charge of interior security. I know what to do on security, I won’t discuss it all.”