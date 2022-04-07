Nigeria Can Turn Around In 10 Years If Properly Managed – Peter Obi

Former Anambra Governor and Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi has said that if Nigeria is properly managed it can witness growth in 10 years.

He made the statement while speaking to the Senate PDP Caucus on his 2023 Presidential ambition.

Peter Obi said that achieving the desired turnaround would require cutting down the high cost of governance and investing resources in the right areas.

Obi further urged that the right decision be taken to ensure that the country’s economy improves tremendously.

Watch Him Speak Below: