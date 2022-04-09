Nigeria Directionless… No One Is In Charge, Says Tambuwal

Nigeria, according to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, is heading in the wrong way under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor of Sokoto spoke at an event in Yenogoa, the capital of Bayelsa state, on Friday.

Citizens are on their own, according to Tambuwal, and the administration is operated as if no one is in charge.

“So many people are making this mistake of saying that Nigeria is on autopilot, if an aircraft is on autopilot you are sure of safety, you are sure of direction, you are sure of even possible landing because there is technological control,” he said.

Also Read: I Have Seen The Mess To Be Cleaned Up In Nigeria – Buhari

“That is not the situation in Nigeria today. Nigeria is directionless, there is no pilot, there’s no autopilot. Everybody is on his own even the government is being run as if there is no one in control.

“That is the reason we have been talking to ourselves in our party and reaching out to other well-meaning patriots to come together to rescue this country and rebuild it.

“We are in such a state that we are in distress and we need every hand from within and from our friends.

“There is insecurity, economic woes, and bad leadership. No state is spared from insecurity, no part of this country is safe and secure at the moment.

“In this present situation in our country, you can’t be talking about investment, you can’t be talking about development. You have to establish peace before talking about rebuilding the country.”