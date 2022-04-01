Nigeria Ready To Lead In Digital Technology, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigeria was poised to welcome more initiatives and investments in digital technology.

President Buhari commended Microsoft for building an engineering hub, African Development Centre, worth $200 million, in Nigeria.

Receiving the President of Microsoft Corporation, Brad Smith, at the State House, accompanied by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami, the President expressed his regime’s commitment to supporting digital technology development in the country.

“I have been informed that the African Development Centre in Nigeria is Microsoft’s first engineering hub in Africa as the current investment stands at about $200 million,’’ Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

“I have also been informed of Microsoft’s skilling initiative that aims to train five million citizens and provide 27,000 jobs over the next three years. These initiatives are commendable and I urge you to expand them and continue to prioritize Nigeria as you roll out your global initiatives,’’ he added.