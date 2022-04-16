Nigerian Doctor Allegedly Dies Of Lassa Fever

A medical doctor, Dr. Alfred Ejiofor Uzoigwe, has allegedly been killed by Lassa fever on Friday April.

Details of his death are sketchy at the time of filing this report but the deceased’s Facebook page says he lived in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Capital.

Popular Twitter personality, Aproko doctor, confirmed the death of Uzoigwe, on social media.

Friends and former classmates have taken to social media to pay tribute to the deceased,

“Goodbye, “Alfred Marshall”. You were a brilliant doctor, a fine gentleman – in and out, a classmate and a dear friend,” one Obinna Oke wrote.

“Starting from medical school you were among those who stood by me, and by every good cause. It is heart breaking that your dreams were cut short on the line of giving it all for your patients. My heart is heavy because I was privy to your humble beginning, to the vicissitudes and to the lofty dreams now dashed. We’ll miss you, Dr Alfred Ejiofor Uzoigwe. May your gentle soul rest in peace brother. Amen”