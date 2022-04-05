Nigerian Men Take Care Of Their Women More Than Ghanaian Men —Actress Efia Odo

The beef between Ghana and Nigeria is definitely not ending soon with Efia Odo’s recent opinion about the two West African countries.

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has berated the men in her country for not taking care of their women as much as Nigerian men do.

Efia Odo, who spoke in a recent chat with Solomon Ter of Asaase Radio, stated that she loves Nigerian men more than Ghanaian men.

“Honestly, I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can’t say the same for Ghanaian men,” she shared.

The beautiful role interpreter added that Nigerian men are convincing when apologising for their wrong deeds.

“When a Nigerian man is lying to you, the way he will come afterwards to apologise, you will easily forgive him, but a Ghanaian man will lie and even ins#lt you on top of it all. So, I’m not dealing with any more Ghanaian men,” Efia stipulated.