Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has stated that Nigeria’s biggest problem over the years has been leadership failure.

Obi, a former vice-presidential candidate and now presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, stated this when appearing on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He said, “One singular, biggest problem which we have seen to be affecting Nigeria essentially at present is leadership failure. What we are experiencing now is the cumulative effect of the leadership failures over the years.

“Leaderships that failed to look into the future and invest in the future. What Nigerians want to see is a leader who has the competence, and the capacity to genuinely start tackling the innermost problems affecting our country, starting from the issue of cohesion and unity.

“We are so divided today as a nation. They need to bring us together to love and care for each other. (There is) the issue of insecurity…to ensure the security of life and property; the issue of the economy, especially tackling unemployment, which is at a level that is not acceptable. Dealing with the issue of education, power supply, corruption…the list is endless.”