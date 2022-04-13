NiMet Predicts 3-Day Cloudiness, Sunshine From Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and sunny weather conditions from Wednesday to Friday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine over the entire northern region on Wednesday.

It further predicted prospects of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The North central region should be predominantly cloudy with prospects of localised thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, prospects of thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Plateau, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Kogi States as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

“Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be cloudy with prospects of thunderstorms over part of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Lagos, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River and Bayelsa States in the morning hours,” it said.

According to it, prospects of thunderstorms are expected over the entire region later in the day.

The agency forecast cloudy atmosphere on Thursday with interval of sunshine over the entire northern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

It further forecast North central region to be cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Plateau, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The inland and coastal states of the South should be predominantly cloudy with chances of morning isolated thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa States during the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Ondo, Edo, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Lagos States,” it said.

NiMet envisaged sunny atmosphere on Friday with patches of cloud over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

According to it, the North central region is expected to be sunny with patches of cloud during the forecast period.

“Cloudy atmosphere with spells of sunshine is expected to dominate the cities of the inland coastal regions of the South.

“Prospects of isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Osun, Edo, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River Delta, Lagos and Akwa Ibom States during the afternoon and evening period,” it said.

NiMet predicted strong and squally winds in areas where thunderstorms are expected.

The agency advised people to avoid parking and staying under tall trees as they were also urged to clear gutters and water ways of debris and obstacles to ensure free flow of water to reduce incidence of erosion.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it added.