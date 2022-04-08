Nkechi Blessing’s Ex, Opeyemi Falegan Apologizes For Outburst; Says He’ll Quit Social Media

Estranged lover of Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Opeyemi David Falegan has broken his silence following his announcement of their break up.



The Ekiti state politician took to his Instagram page to announce he would be quitting social media for a while.

The politician who was dragged to filth by his ex noted how love is always like a dream when it comes, but when it leaves it becomes a nightmare.

Opeyemi Falegan tendered an apology to the public for his outburst as he blamed it on persistent questioning by the media.

Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote: Recall that Nkechi Blessing has also tendered an unreserved apology to the general public for lying about being married to Ekiti State politician, Opeyemi Falegan.

In a post on her Instagram page, Nkechi Blessing warned Opeyemi Falegan to remove her name from his mouth, stating that she had walked out of the relationship since her last visit to London.