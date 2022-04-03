No Governance Exists In Nigeria – Jega

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has stated that government at all levels has abandoned governance.

He made the comment at the National Convention of the People Redemption Party (PRP) which was held in Abuja on Saturday.

“Our government at the at the state, local and federal level have long abandoned governance,” he said. “And no country can develop without good governance, without good people driving good governance.

“So I urge us to go back and realise that the work of ahead of us is a lot; it may even seem difficult, but it is not impossible to do it.”