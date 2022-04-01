No Govt In Nigeria, We Are All Suffering And Smiling —SkiiBii

‘Baddest Boy’ singer SkiiBii has shared his opinion about the situation of Nigeria.

SkiiBii opined Nigerians are living in trenches irrespective of how wealthy they are because there is sorrow in the west African country. The musician added that his countrymen are suffering and smiling.

SkiiBii also condemned the government for the recent terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, stating that the leaders will ignore the incident and do nothing, as usual.

“I dont cafe if you stay on the island or mainland, I swear na trenches all of us dey for this naija.……suffering and smiling big time, just imagine what happened with the kaduna train: nothing will happen they will ignore as usual.

“If anything happen to anybody na saara..we no get government 0000 you better know now cos no light anywhere..no fuel to power generator… the last nepa bill I got is 1.7 million Kai and guess what it’s looking like it will only get worse, this recycling of leaders is not taking us anywhere,” SkiiBii shared on his Instagram stories.