Nobody Will Be Allowed To Destabilise Nigeria, Buhari Warns

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to stand up to anyone attempting to destabilize the country’s law and order.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in an Abuja statement on Tuesday that no individual or organisation would be permitted to destabilize Nigeria.

“We have the land, we have the resources, and we have the people,” the President was quoted as saying at an Iftar dinner with governors, ministers, and heads of government agencies.

“But I do not know why people will allow themselves to be successfully subverted to destabilise their own country.”

President Buhari, who thanked the governors and ministers for honouring his invitation to break the Ramadan fast, expressed confidence that in spite of the current security challenges, the country would succeed.