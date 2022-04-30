Nollywood Actress Chinedu Bernard Slumps, Dies In Church

Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following the demise of popular actress Chinedu Bernard.
She was said to have slumped while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in the Federal Housing Area in Enugu State and was confirmed dead by doctors at the East Side hospital in Enugu.
The Priest, Rev Fr. Uchendu Chukwuma and some parishioners rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead.
Her colleague, Iheme Nancy, also confirmed Bernard’s death in an Instagram post, while she expressed shock over her passing.
“Just on 22nd you came all the way from Enugu to my hometown for my mother’s burial you chatted me last night for me to reply you this early morning, you said Men are Mean , then you called me to check on me , asking me how am coping with my mother’s death not knowing it was the last time I will ever hear from you Baby your dead shocked me under how many (5) hours and then ,the news of your death God have mercy on your soul I feel broken Chi babym…. oh my goodness when I saw your lifeless body from the video I felt numb God reveal that which we don’t know . @chi_benards May your soul Rest In Peace ”, Nancy wrote.