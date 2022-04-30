Nollywood Actress Chinedu Bernard Slumps, Dies In Church

Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following the demise of popular actress Chinedu Bernard.

She was said to have slumped while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in the Federal Housing Area in Enugu State and was confirmed dead by doctors at the East Side hospital in Enugu.

The Priest, Rev Fr. Uchendu Chukwuma and some parishioners rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead.

Her colleague, Iheme Nancy, also confirmed Bernard’s death in an Instagram post, while she expressed shock over her passing.