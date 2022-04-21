Nose Piercing Saga: BBNaija Angel Reacts As Her Mum Tackles Skitmaker Ashmusy’s Mother

Big Brother Naija Star, Angel Smith has broken silence after Skitmaker Ashmusy’s mum cited her as a bad example.

Recall that Ashmusy’s mother, in a lengthy message while reprimanding her daughter for getting her nose pierced, said she was turning into BBN’s Angel, and she disapproves of it.

Angel’s mom, in a post via her Instastory, questioned why Ashmusy’s mum didn’t see the size of her daughter’s backside but chose to call hers out over a nose piercing.

Reacting, Angel reached out to her mum on Instagram and urged her to delete the instastory post about Ashmusy’s mum.

Angel wrote;

“Bae delete, it’s okay”

The Reality star’s mum replied;

“Anything for you my baby”

