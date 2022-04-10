Ohanaeze To Buhari: Have Mercy On Nnamdi Kanu

President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, has called President Muhammadu Buhari to exercise his prerogative of mercy on Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and other detained Igbo youths across the country.

On Saturday, during a ceremony in Owerri organized in his honor by Imo governor Hope Uzodimma, Obiozor urged the federal and state governments should engage “restive” Igbo youths in a conversation to peacefully settle the problem in the south-east.

Kanu is facing a 15-count revised allegation that borders on treasonable felony.

The judge dismissed eight of the 15-count accusation on Friday.

Also Read: Sponsors Of Atrocities In S’East Will Be Exposed – IPOB

“We highly recommend that the federal, as well as state governments, engage the restive Igbo youths in some form of dialogue towards the peaceful resolution of the present crisis,” the president-general said.

“In this context, we equally appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to exercise his prerogative of mercy for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other Igbo youths in detention in various places.”

Obiozor asked IPOB to embrace peace and end its sit-at-home order, adding that the people in the south-east region are suffering as a result of it.

“We equally urge them to lift the sit-at-home order to restore normalcy in the south-east,” he said.

“The brunt of sit at home order is borne by the millions of Ndigbo families, who depend on their daily income for survival. Sit-at-home is not a favour to Ndigbo but condemnation of these countless millions of daily income earners to untold hardship.”