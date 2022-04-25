Olamide and PSquare to spice up Glo Battle of the Year national semi-finals

After 11 long weeks of thrilling and exciting dance battles across six regions, 32 contestants will be taking things notches higher as they square off at the national semi-finals holding in Lagos on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Eko Hotel and Suites.

Globacom, telecommunications powerhouse and sponsor of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria reality tv show has described the event as a “a night of unlimited entertainment” with a planned cocktail of music and dance featuring the very best dancers from Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Abuja, Benin, and Lagos. The competition has featured break dancing, krumping, locking, and afro dance amongst others.

Fans of the show will be happy to find that nine out of the 32 dancers taking part in the national semi-finals, are Wildcard entrants who are returning thanks to the power wielded by the fans who were given an opportunity to vote back their favorites who didn’t make the cut in their respective regions.

The fate of the 32 contestants will be decided by eight judges who according to show host Do2tun “speak little but make life-changing decisions.”

Glo subscribers who have used up to N2,000 or more in the last month can text BOTY to 611 on the Glo network to get automatic invites.

The show which made its debut on GloTV, Globacom’s streaming app on February 5, 2022, has held fans and lovers of dance spellbound over the past 11 weeks and over 32 fans have won millions in the viral Fan’s Challenge that has accompanied the show.

YBNL head honcho, Olamide and the resurgent musical duo PSquare will be on hand to provide the musical entertainment that will keep fans dancing with hits from their repertoire.

Tunde Remi and Moet Abebe will direct proceedings on the Green carpet while comedians Bovi and MC Forever will thrill fans with rib-cracking jokes.