Omotola, Tiwa Savage, Funke Akindele, Annie Idibia Share Their Two Cents On Rita Dominic’s Wedding

Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage and Top Movie Stars, Omotola Jalade, Funke Akindele, Annie Idibia have sent out good will messages to their newly married colleague, Rita Dominic.

Rita Dominic and her Lover, Fidelis Anosike on Tuesday, April 19 2022 shut down Imo State for their traditional wedding ceremony.

The ceremony took place in her hometown, Mbaise with many friends from the industry in attendance including Nollywood royalties, Joke Silva, Uche Jombo, Chidi Mokeme and several others.

Fans alleged that some female celebrities missed Rita Dominic’s traditional marriage and didn’t also bother celebrating her on their social media platforms.

Some of these celebrities include Funke Akindele, Omotola Jalade, Genevieve Nnaji, Annie Idibia and lots more.

However, some Nigerian screen Divas have taken to their Instagram pages to do the needful.

Funke Akindele shared a photo of Rita Dominic and wrote; ” Congratulations Riri of life❤️❤️ You look so beautiful. May the Lord bless your Union sis. @ritadominic.”

SEE POST BELOW

Omotola Jalade took to her Instastory and shared a video of Rita’s wedding, captioned it “My Caramel skin”.

SEE POST BELOW

Tiwa Savage also celebrated the newly married Actress on her Instagram page

SEE POST BELOW

Annie Idibia couldn’t help but gush over Rita’s beautiful wedding videos.

SEE POST BELOW