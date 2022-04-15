Only Emefiele Can Win Presidency For APC – Northern Group

Only the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Goodwin Emefiele, according to the Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum, is capable of winning the presidency for the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general election.

Mohammed Salisu Danlami, the group’s convener, claimed this during a news conference in Lokoja.

Danlami stated that the panel had evaluated all of the candidates for the position and concluded that, based on Emefiele’s antecedents in the private sector as well as his remarkable performance at the Apex bank, he was clearly the best of them all.

“His performance on introducing the anchor borrowers programme, massive investments in agriculture resulting in recently commissioned rice pyramid in Abuja, and saving millions of foreign currency all point to his competence to handle the affairs of the country,” Danlami said.

He called on the ruling APC to unanimously adopt Godwin Emefiele if truly the party was ready to drag the country out of the economic doldrums.

The convener said that the party must put in all efforts to sustain the unity of Nigeria which he said was “not negotiable”.

He stated that “Nigeria is one today as a result of brotherhood based on the power rotation principle. It is shameful and unpatriotic for anyone from the North to show interest having completed eight years, as power is expected to shift to the South, it’s an attempt to disintegrate Nigerians.

He urged all right-thinking Nigerians to vote for Southerners to be the next president in order to preserve Nigeria’s unity and uphold the agreed-upon principle of rotating power from one block to the next.

“In search for the next president, we must consider somebody who is detribalised and somebody who is not a normal politician.”

He added that “among all appointees of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)’s administration, no one has performed like the CBN governor.”

According to him, if Emefiele refuses to heed to our call across the country, there would be voters apathy because we believe that no one else among those hustling for the position is vast enough to take us out of the woods.

“Emefiele is the only person qualified to occupy the position. He is highly competent and stands tall among other candidates,” he said.